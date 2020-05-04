Betty W. Freeman
Betty W Freeman
Macon, GA- Private Family Only Graveside services for Betty W. Freemen will be held at 1 PM Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in the Progressive Brothers and Sisters of Rights Cemetery, Macon. Ms Freeman, 78, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Survivors include eight children, Vanessa (Pablo) Raudales, Vincent (Vernessa) Freeman, Victor (Cynthia) Freeman, Vonretta Freeman (Keith Brimley), Vanalbert (Garland) Freeman, Rev. Brenda Primus, Tracie (Matthew) Brown, Larry Freeman; three sisters, Claudia Redford, Geraldine Downey and Elizabeth (Marvin) Whisby; two brothers,Tannis (Elizabeth) Willis, Jr. and Stevie (Valeria) Willis; one aunt, Rebecca Gore; thirty eight grandchildren, a host of great-grands and great-great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Betty W Freeman


Published in The Telegraph on May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
5
Graveside service
1:00 PM
Progressive Brothers and Sisters of Rights Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rest well family will always remember your smile❤
Millicent barber
Family
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Wanda
Friend
As attending the Bellvue.Baptist Church she was a nice person as well as a usher I enjoyed her and she will be miss
Mary Cornelious
MaMa Betty you will be missed here on earth. The heavenly Father needed you to take care of some business in Heaven. I will miss the way you called my name when I came home to visit. You are the salt that seasoned the community of Bellevue, especially Robinson Circle. My prayers go out the Families. May God wrap his arm around all of you like a blanket and bring peace in this situation.
Stephanie Rene Taylor
Neighbor
