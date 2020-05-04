MaMa Betty you will be missed here on earth. The heavenly Father needed you to take care of some business in Heaven. I will miss the way you called my name when I came home to visit. You are the salt that seasoned the community of Bellevue, especially Robinson Circle. My prayers go out the Families. May God wrap his arm around all of you like a blanket and bring peace in this situation.

Stephanie Rene Taylor

Neighbor