Betty W Freeman
Macon, GA- Private Family Only Graveside services for Betty W. Freemen will be held at 1 PM Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in the Progressive Brothers and Sisters of Rights Cemetery, Macon. Ms Freeman, 78, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Survivors include eight children, Vanessa (Pablo) Raudales, Vincent (Vernessa) Freeman, Victor (Cynthia) Freeman, Vonretta Freeman (Keith Brimley), Vanalbert (Garland) Freeman, Rev. Brenda Primus, Tracie (Matthew) Brown, Larry Freeman; three sisters, Claudia Redford, Geraldine Downey and Elizabeth (Marvin) Whisby; two brothers,Tannis (Elizabeth) Willis, Jr. and Stevie (Valeria) Willis; one aunt, Rebecca Gore; thirty eight grandchildren, a host of great-grands and great-great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 4, 2020.