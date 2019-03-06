Betty Walker Ashley
Tampa, Fl- Mrs. Betty Walker Ashley departed this life, Monday, February 25, 2019 Memorial services will be held March 9, 2019, Tampa, Fl.
She is the daughter of the Late Deacon Corbin Walker, Sr. and Bertha Gordon Walker. She was proceeded in death by three brothers Corbin, Willie and Leon Walker and one sister Mildred W. Bawlson.
She is survived by her husband Bobby Ashley, two sons, Kenneth Ashley and Gregory Ashley (Rachel). Three grandchildren Shema Freeman, Danielle and Maya Ashley. Four sisters Ruth W. Knight, Bertha C. Davis, Juanita Lucas (Allen), and Barbara Patterson. Two Aunts, Willie Mae Green and Corine Gordon, Gray, Ga. And a host of nieces, nephews' cousins and friends.
Burial will be Private.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 6, 2019