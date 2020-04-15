|
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2020
3:00 PM
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
Betty Weatherly Johnson
August 8, 1928 - April 12, 2020
Macon, GA- Betty Weatherly Johnson, 91, of Macon, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020. Drive-up funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 3:00PM at the rear terrace at Hart's at the Cupola with the Reverend Trey Dickerson officiating. The service will be broadcast over an FM channel. There will be a drive-thru visitation one hour prior to the services. Private interment will be held at Macon Memorial Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Rotary Foundation of Rotary International https://www.rotary.org/en/donate.
Mrs. Johnson was born in Columbus, Georgia to the late Paul and Rosa Lee Pitts Weatherly. She worked as a bookkeeper for 24 years at Orthopedic Specialists. She was awarded a Paul Harris Fellowship from the Macon Rotary Club where she served as the receptionist for 17 years. She was an excellent seamstress. Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Johnson, Jr., brothers, Albert Weatherly and Elmer Weatherly, and sister, Elene Wright.
Mrs. Johnson is survived by her children, Gary Batts (Karen) of Juliette, Georgia, Paula Pender (Leonard) of Fort Valley, Georgia, Lynn Bigelow (Richard) of Gainesville, Georgia, and Vicki Lucia (Randy) of Flowery Branch, Georgia; step children, Eileen Tyner (Garland) of Macon, Georgia and Wayne Johnson (Karen) of Roswell, Georgia; grandchildren, Angela Suddeth (Mark) of Byron, Georgia, Allen Batts of Juliette, Eric Batts (Suzanne) of Lakeland, Georgia, Stephen Batts of Worcester, Massachusetts, Joseph Batts (Brittany) of Jacksonville, Florida, Chad Pender (Linda) of Fort Valley, Christi Bell of Fort Valley, Matt Mitchell (Shealyn) of Spring Hill, Florida, Andrew Mitchell (Cari) of Gainesville, and Ryan Lucia (Stephenie) of Flowery Branch, Rose Bigelow of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Jim Tyner (Stephanie) of Macon, Dan Tyner (Carol) of Macon, Mary Catherine Johnson of Barnesville, Georgia, Amy Allen of (Brian) Sandy Springs, Georgia, Steve Rybos (Erin) of Milton, Georgia; 31 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 15, 2020
