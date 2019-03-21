Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Wood Raines. View Sign

Betty Wood Raines

November 25, 1937 - March 19, 2019

Kathleen, GA- Betty Wood Raines, 81, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at her residence. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Services celebrating her life will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory with interment immediately following in Magnolia Park Cemetery.

Betty was born on November 25, 1937 in Sparta, GA to the late Ralph Askew and Annie Lou (Johnson) Hinnant. She was a retired waitress from Shoney's after 32 years of service. Betty served and worshipped at Second Baptist Church, where she was also a member of the Faith Keepers Sunday School Class. She loved her grandkids and enjoyed every minute spent with them, but her greatest joy came when she was fishing. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Raines; son: Donnie R. Wood and her grandson, Investigator Anthony "T.J." Freeman.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters: Frances Honeycutt (Larry) of Kathleen, Barbara Wall (Kenneth) of Dry Branch, GA and Penny Almon (Keith) of Jackson, GA; daughter-in-law: Vicki Wood Lindsey (Gordon) of Macon, GA; 5 grandchildren: Mindy Almon, Brooke Piper, Clyde Thomas, Donnie R. "Woody" Wood, Crystal Messer, Anthony Honeycutt and Denise Honeycutt; 15 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

2932 Hwy 41 N

Warner Robins , GA 31030

