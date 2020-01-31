Dr. Bettye Williams

Guest Book
  • "We sincerely lift your family in Prayer. May you be..."
    - James and Janie Mason Grayer
  • "May caring thoughts comfort you at this time of sorrow."
    - CAROLYN GOOLSBY WILLIAMS
Service Information
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
New Damascus Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
New Damascus Baptist Church
Obituary
Dr. Bettye Williams
Gray, GA- Funeral services for Dr. Bettye Williams will be held 11 AM Saturday, February 1, 2020 at New Damascus Baptist Church. Rev. W. E. Greene will officiate. Interment services will follow in the Church Cemetery. Dr. Williams, 69, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020.
Survivors include her children, Donald (Daphene) Williams and Anthony (LaSandra) Finney; four sisters; two brothers; five grandchildren, Jamaica, Madison and Jadon Williams, Jasmine and Kadosia Finney; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends tonight, January 31, 2020 from 6 - 8 PM at New Damascus Baptist Church. The family may be contacted at 297 Hungerford Rd., Gray GA.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 31, 2020
