Dr. Bettye Williams
Gray, GA- Funeral services for Dr. Bettye Williams will be held 11 AM Saturday, February 1, 2020 at New Damascus Baptist Church. Rev. W. E. Greene will officiate. Interment services will follow in the Church Cemetery. Dr. Williams, 69, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020.
Survivors include her children, Donald (Daphene) Williams and Anthony (LaSandra) Finney; four sisters; two brothers; five grandchildren, Jamaica, Madison and Jadon Williams, Jasmine and Kadosia Finney; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends tonight, January 31, 2020 from 6 - 8 PM at New Damascus Baptist Church. The family may be contacted at 297 Hungerford Rd., Gray GA.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Dr. Bettye Williams
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 31, 2020