Beulah Fostine Campbell
August 15, 1927 - June 1, 2019
Lizella, GA- Beulah Fostine Campbell passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 11 AM, at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, 7070 Houston Road, Macon GA, 31216. The Reverend Michael Woodward will be officiating. The family will receive friends from 6PM until 8PM on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola.
Beulah enjoyed 71 years of wedding bliss to L.D. Campbell. She was retired from Bibb Manufacturing and was a member of God's Church of Worship and Praise.
Beulah is preceded in death by her husband, L.D. Campbell; parents, Hamp Horton and Mattie Everidge; two brothers and five sisters.
Beulah is survived by her son, Frank (Janice) Campbell of Warner Robins; son, Lamar (Faye) Campbell of Macon; son, Ronnie (Karen) Campbell of Lizella, eleven grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.
Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center at the Cupola, 6324 Peake Road, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on June 3, 2019