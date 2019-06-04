Beulah Fostine Campbell (1927 - 2019)
Service Information
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
765 Cherry Street
Macon, GA
31201
(478)-746-4321
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
765 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Glen Haven Memorial Gardens
7070 Houston Road
Macon, GA
Obituary
Beulah Fostine Campbell
August 15, 1927 - June 1, 2019
Lizella, GA- Beulah Fostine Campbell passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 11 AM at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.. The Reverend Michael Woodward will be officiating. The family will receive friends from 6PM until 8PM on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola.
Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center at the Cupola, 6324 Peake Road, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on June 4, 2019
