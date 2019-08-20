Beverly Caldwell Presley
August 1, 1944 - August 17, 2019
Macon, Georgia- Beverly Caldwell Presley, 75, of Macon, Georgia passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in Union Chapel Church on Marion Road, Macon. Burial will follow in the Middle Georgia Memory Gardens. Mrs. Presley's brother will officiate, Neil Caldwell. The family will have a time of visitation on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 7:00 p.m. till 9:00 p.m. in Fairhaven Funeral Home, 4989 Mount Pleasant Church Road Macon, Ga. 31216.
Born in Macon, she was the daughter of the late Yancey Nathaniel and Irma Caldwell. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Michael A. Presley as well as her brothers, Yancey and Charles Caldwell
Mrs. Presley was of the Baptist faith, and loved her Lord and Savior. She was a master cosmetologist and owned her own business for many years. She loved and appreciated her clients and the hairdressers that worked for her over the years. She loved painting on canvas in oil and acrylics, and also ran and owned a catering business for weddings and was a master cake artist.
She is survived by her children, whom she loved dearly; Natalie Jones, George M. Kinard III (Shan); and Brandi Butigieg(Chris) and Ricky Logan. Her amazing grandchildren, Chloe Kinard, Sutton and Emma Butigieg, and Brittany and Samantha Logan. Several nieces and nephews.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Beverly Caldwell Presley
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 20, 2019