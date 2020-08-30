Beverly Corley
July 15, 1936 - August 13, 2020
Macon, GA- Beverly Baldwin Corley, 84, of Macon, passed away August 13, 2020. A memorial service will be held October 24, 2020, 1:00PM, at Vineville Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Vineville Baptist Church, 2591 Vineville Ave., Macon, GA 31204 or Al Sihah Shriners, 222 Mecca Drive, Macon, GA 31216.
Beverly is survived by three daughters, Charlene Corley Brickle (Robert) of Meeteetse, Wyoming, L. Jannelle Corley of Macon, and Susan Corley of Macon; sister, Fran Fowler (Ben) of Macon; brother-in-law, Clifford J. Corley (Phyllis) of Columbia, South Carolina; four nephews, Benji Fowler (Stephanie), Chuck Fowler (Christy), Cliff Corley (Kris), and Eric Burke (Sai); five nieces, Chanda Edmisten (Paul), Christa Rader, Toni Callaway (Robbie), Vicki Leitner (Tim), and Kendall Donald; and several great nieces and great nephews.
Born to the late Charles and Frances Hart Baldwin, Beverly was a lifelong resident of Macon. She was a long-time member of Vineville Baptist Church, and a charter member of Ingleside Baptist Church. Beverly was predeceased by her husband, Harvey Jammell Corley, Jr.
