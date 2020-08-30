1/1
Beverly Corley
July 15, 1936 - August 13, 2020
Macon, GA- Beverly Baldwin Corley, 84, of Macon, passed away August 13, 2020. A memorial service will be held October 24, 2020, 1:00PM, at Vineville Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Vineville Baptist Church, 2591 Vineville Ave., Macon, GA 31204 or Al Sihah Shriners, 222 Mecca Drive, Macon, GA 31216.
Beverly is survived by three daughters, Charlene Corley Brickle (Robert) of Meeteetse, Wyoming, L. Jannelle Corley of Macon, and Susan Corley of Macon; sister, Fran Fowler (Ben) of Macon; brother-in-law, Clifford J. Corley (Phyllis) of Columbia, South Carolina; four nephews, Benji Fowler (Stephanie), Chuck Fowler (Christy), Cliff Corley (Kris), and Eric Burke (Sai); five nieces, Chanda Edmisten (Paul), Christa Rader, Toni Callaway (Robbie), Vicki Leitner (Tim), and Kendall Donald; and several great nieces and great nephews.
Born to the late Charles and Frances Hart Baldwin, Beverly was a lifelong resident of Macon. She was a long-time member of Vineville Baptist Church, and a charter member of Ingleside Baptist Church. Beverly was predeceased by her husband, Harvey Jammell Corley, Jr.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Vineville Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola
6324 Peake Road
Macon, GA 31210
478-746-4322
