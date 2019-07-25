Beverly Deese
December 3, 1958 - July 21, 2019
Macon, GA- Beverly King Deese, age 60, went to be with her Lord and Savior, July 21, 2019. A memorial service was held Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 4:00PM, at Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola. Family greeted visitors at 3:00PM, prior to the service.
Beverly was born in Macon, Georgia to Jeyneil Hardy and the late Thomas Freeman Deese.
As a double amputee, Beverly overcame many health challenges and used her medical knowledge to serve others. She spent 19 years as a rehab volunteer at Navicent Northside Hospital, was named volunteer of the year in 2018, and held the unofficial title of the Heart of Rehab.
Beverly is survived by her mother, Jeyneil Hardy; sister, Dianne (Marvin) Roberts; brothers, Neil (Pam) Deese and Richard Deese; five nieces and nephews; eight great nieces and nephews, and special friend, Vernona Mosely.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Navicent Health Foundation/ Rehab Hospital Fund, 858 High Street, Macon, GA 31201. The family may be contacted through Dianne Roberts at [email protected]
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on July 25, 2019