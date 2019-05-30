Beverly Florine Stanfill
12/11/1944 - 05/28/2019
Byron, Georgia- Beverly Florine Stanfill, 73, of Byron, Georgia passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.in the chapel of Fairhaven Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery, Dry Branch, Ga. Reverend Charles Carter will officiate. The family will have a time of visitation on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
Published in The Telegraph on May 30, 2019