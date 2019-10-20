|
Rosary
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
5:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
3969 Mercer University Drive
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter Claver Catholic Church
Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
2:30 PM
Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Beverly J. Wimberly
December 17, 1952 - October 15, 2019
Macon, GA- Mrs. Beverly J. Wimberly was born December 17, 1952, to the parents of the late Alfred Holden and Dorothy Bailey Holden of Macon, Georgia. She accepted Christ at a very young age and started her education at St. Peter Claver Catholic School. She continued her education at Central High School and graduated in the class of 1970. Mrs. Beverly J. Wimberly was a member of St. Peter Claver Catholic Church where she attended as a member of The Council of Catholic Women; Associate of the Blessed Sacrament; and serviced as the Grand Lady of The Knights of Peter Claver Lady Auxiliary Court #252. Mrs. Wimberly also served as a Board Member and a faithful volunteer at Saint Peter Claver Catholic School.
Mrs. Wimberly worked as a hair stylist for several years, a secretary at WDDO radio station and a medical receptionist at the Medical Center of Central Georgia, before retiring in 1989. She was a devoted and loving wife, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. Her favorite saying, "God Bless and Protect You".
On Tuesday, October 15, 2019, Mrs. Beverly J. Wimberly departed this life in the same manner that she lived her life, "In God's Hands." Mrs. Wimberly is survived by her husband, Aaron Wimberly, Jr., of Macon, GA; daughters, Syneetra Wimberly and Cletia Wimberly of Macon, GA; son, Roderick White of Lithonia, GA; siblings, Albert Julius Holden(Shirlene) of Macon, GA; Charles Edward Holden of Warner Robins, GA; Sandra Holden Pitts of Macon, GA; and Glenn Holden(Judy) of Macon, GA; sisters-in-law; Mildred Williams of Bridgeport, CT ; and Sandra Stinson(Clarence, Sr.) of Macon, GA; grandchildren, Holden Aaron-Brayden Lane, Reagan Michael Hill, Jasmine White, Brianna White and Alexandria White; great grandson, Roderick White; Godchildren, Tahj Roberts, Bryant Bradley, and Jesus Herrera; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 22nd at 11:00 AM at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church with burial at 2:30 PM at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville. Father Bill Tyre will officiate. A Rosary will be said at 5:00 PM Monday at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 20, 2019
