July 16, 1955 - February 21, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Beverly Jean Smith Thompson,63, passed away February 21, 2019. A celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 1:00pm in the chapel of Heritage Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Don Feezor officiating. The family will greet friends on Sunday from 11:00am to service time.
Ms. Thompson was born in Wichita, KS to the late William Morris Smith, Sr. and Delhia Duncan Smith. She retired from BASF after 14 years and she loved plants and the outdoors. Ms. Thompson also loved sewing for her family and friends she was a master seamstress that could make anything. She enjoyed baking and was famous for her carrot cake. The light of her life were her grandkids, who she adored very much.
Survivors include her daughter, Jessica (Brian) Folino; son, Micheal Thompson (Kailyn Robbins); grandchildren, Lokan, Gavin, Micah, Hiatt, Kade and Charlee; brothers, Bill (Beth) Smith, Jr. and Bobby (Dianne) Smith; sisters, Denice (Brent) Vickery and Dena (Richard Kelley) Davis; and best friend, Lori Martin.
