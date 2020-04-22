Beverly Lynn Williamson McCullough
August 19, 1953 - April 14, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Beverly Lynn (Williamson) McCullough, 66, of Macon passed away April 14, 2020. A private graveside service will be held April 23, 2020 at 11:00 am in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens with Rev. Ben Lee officiating. The family will have a Memorial Service at a later date.
Teaching was her passion from childhood. She received her undergraduate degree from GCSU and went on to earn her Specialist in Education degree from Georgia State University. Beverly taught at Northeast and Central High Schools before advancing to administration. Following 33 years of service, she retired as the Director of Career and Technical Education for Bibb County Board of Education in 2009. She loved the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob through the shed blood of Jesus the Messiah. She taught Sunday School at Liberty UMC for over 20 years and currently worshipped at Beth Yeshua International. Beverly loved joy and spreading it to others. She was a true lady and a ray of sunshine who impacted the lives of innumerable people. She loved her family and friends fervently. Only her love for God exceeded her love for her husband and son.
Beverly is survived by her husband of 35 years, Ted McCullough; son, John Christian "JC" McCullough; mother Ruth S. Williamson; brothers Steve Williamson (Kathy) and Jeff Williamson; and her sister Julie Williamson. She was predeceased by her father, John A. Williamson Jr.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Beth Yeshua International (for Missions), P.O. Box 26507, Macon, GA 31221-6507.
Please visit www.snowspn.com to express condolences and share memories with the family. Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Avenue, has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 22, 2020