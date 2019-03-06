Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Plumlee. View Sign



February 27, 1933 - March 2, 2019

Macon, GA- Mrs. Beverly Plumlee, age 86, of Macon, GA passed away on March 2, 2019.

Beverly was born in Sanford, FL on February 27, 1933 and was the daughter of Duncan and Alva Cameron. When she was eight, her parents were deceased and she was adopted by her aunt, Myrtle Cameron Gradick and uncle, John E. Gradick; now deceased, also from Sanford, FL.

Beverly attended Seminole High School and graduated class of 1950. Later, she attended GA State College and Crawford W. Long Hospital of Emory University and graduated in 1953 with an RN degree. Beverly married R.C. Plumlee, now deceased, October 16, 1954. They lived in Atlanta, GA for 40 years. She was a charter member of the Atlanta Zoological Society, a charter member of the Atlanta Botanical Garden, and the Atlanta Speech School Guild.

Beverly retired with her husband of 52 years to Macon, GA. She was a member of the Macon Historical Society, and the National Association for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Her special interests included interior decorating, gardening, and she was an advocate for humane treatment of animals.

Mrs. Plumlee was preceded in death by her adoptive brother, John E. Gradick, formerly from St. Augustine, FL; half-brother, James E. Jackson, formerly from Orlando, FL; and her aunts: Vera Butner, Marjorie White and Doris White, formerly from Sanford, FL. She is survived by her daughter, Leslie Plumlee Davis (Paul) of Marietta, GA.

Mrs. Plumlee's memorial service will be on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2:00PM at Hart's Mortuary, at the Cupola Chapel with Reverend Brad Marchman officiating. A reception will follow the service. Interment will follow at a later date in All Souls Catholic Cemetery in Sanford, FL. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the National Society for the Prevention for the Cruelty to Animals or .

Please visit

Hart's Mortuary, at the Cupola, has charge of arrangements.





View the online memorial for Beverly Plumlee





Beverly PlumleeFebruary 27, 1933 - March 2, 2019Macon, GA- Mrs. Beverly Plumlee, age 86, of Macon, GA passed away on March 2, 2019.Beverly was born in Sanford, FL on February 27, 1933 and was the daughter of Duncan and Alva Cameron. When she was eight, her parents were deceased and she was adopted by her aunt, Myrtle Cameron Gradick and uncle, John E. Gradick; now deceased, also from Sanford, FL.Beverly attended Seminole High School and graduated class of 1950. Later, she attended GA State College and Crawford W. Long Hospital of Emory University and graduated in 1953 with an RN degree. Beverly married R.C. Plumlee, now deceased, October 16, 1954. They lived in Atlanta, GA for 40 years. She was a charter member of the Atlanta Zoological Society, a charter member of the Atlanta Botanical Garden, and the Atlanta Speech School Guild.Beverly retired with her husband of 52 years to Macon, GA. She was a member of the Macon Historical Society, and the National Association for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Her special interests included interior decorating, gardening, and she was an advocate for humane treatment of animals.Mrs. Plumlee was preceded in death by her adoptive brother, John E. Gradick, formerly from St. Augustine, FL; half-brother, James E. Jackson, formerly from Orlando, FL; and her aunts: Vera Butner, Marjorie White and Doris White, formerly from Sanford, FL. She is survived by her daughter, Leslie Plumlee Davis (Paul) of Marietta, GA.Mrs. Plumlee's memorial service will be on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2:00PM at Hart's Mortuary, at the Cupola Chapel with Reverend Brad Marchman officiating. A reception will follow the service. Interment will follow at a later date in All Souls Catholic Cemetery in Sanford, FL. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the National Society for the Prevention for the Cruelty to Animals or .Please visit www.hartsmort.com to sign the online guest registry.Hart's Mortuary, at the Cupola, has charge of arrangements. Funeral Home Hart's Mortuary and Crematory

765 Cherry Street

Macon , GA 31201

478-746-4321 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close