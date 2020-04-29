B.H. Claxton
Nov. 15, 1926 - April 26, 2020
Hazlehurst, GA- Mr. B.H. Claxton, age 93, of Hazlehurst, died Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Navicent Health in Macon.
Mr. Claxton was born November 15, 1926 in Jeff Davis County to the late Elzie Hubert Claxton Sr. and the late Janie Newman Claxton.
He was a Veteran of the United States Army, retired Educator with Jeff Davis County Board of Education, where he taught for 31 years of his 38 years in Education. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Hazlehurst where he served as a Deacon for many years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lanell Dominy Claxton, siblings, Lillian Williams, Josephine Beasley, James Charlie Claxton and Daniel Claxton.
Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Argene and Sandy Claxton of Perry; sisters, Katie Lewis (Calvin) of Hazlehurst, Annette Beasley (Corbitt) of Cedar Crossing; brother, E.H. Claxton Jr. (Cherry) of Hazlehurst two grandchildren, Katherine Claxton Burch (Cody) of Millen and Tyler Argene Claxton of Knoxville, TN; three-great-grandchildren, Lilla Burch, Wyatt Burch and Weston Burch (due in June); two sisters-in-law, Louise Claxton of Hazlehurst Shirley Dominy of Dublin; brother-in-law, Rabun Beasley of Hazlehurst; several nieces and nephews also survived.
Graveside Services will be held Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 11:00am at Palms Memorial Garden with immediate family only, with Rev. Brad Waters and Rev. Robert Wigley.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to, First Baptist Church Building Fund, Jeff Davis Veterans Association, Jeff Davis FFA Program, Georgia FFA Foundation, ABAC Agricultural Education Program.
Wainright-Parlor Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Mr. B.H. Claxton, age 93, of Hazlehurst.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 29, 2020