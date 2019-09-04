Bill Armor
January 21, 1935 - September 2, 2019
Gordon, GA- Bill Armor, 84, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Snow's Memorial Chapel on Pio Nono Avenue. Pastor Paul Dziadul will officiate. The family will greet friends and loved ones immediately following the service.
Bill was born in Greensboro, Georgia to the late William and Beulah Armor. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Erickson, his brother, Thomas G. Armor, and his sister, Willie Mae Burgess. After graduating from Greensboro High School, Bill served his country with great honor and dignity in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. This country, and those that enjoy its freedoms, owe him a debt of gratitude and thank him for his service.
After his time in the military, Bill would go on to work at Robins Air Force Base and Georgia Power where he retired after several years of faithful service. Bill will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and uncle.
Bill is survived by his beloved wife, Betty Armor; son, Larry Armor (Robin); grandchildren, Nikki Armor, Christopher Shelley, and Bradley Armor; 6 great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.
Visit www.snowspn.com to express condolences.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Avenue, has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 4, 2019