Bill Armor
January 21, 1935 - September 2, 2019
Gordon, GA- Bill Armor, 84, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Snow's Memorial Chapel on Pio Nono Avenue. Pastor Paul Dziadul will officiate. The family will greet friends and loved ones immediately following the service.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Avenue, has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 5, 2019