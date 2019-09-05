Bill Armor (1935 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "My deepest condolences to the family. It's very hard to..."
  • "Im so sorry for your loss, sending my deepest condolences,..."
Service Information
Snow's Memorial Chapel
3077 Pio Nono Ave
Macon, GA
31206
(478)-788-3778
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Snow's Memorial Chapel
3077 Pio Nono Ave
Macon, GA 31206
View Map
Calling hours
Following Services
Snow's Memorial Chapel
3077 Pio Nono Ave
Macon, GA 31206
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Bill Armor
January 21, 1935 - September 2, 2019
Gordon, GA- Bill Armor, 84, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Snow's Memorial Chapel on Pio Nono Avenue. Pastor Paul Dziadul will officiate. The family will greet friends and loved ones immediately following the service.
Visit www.snowspn.com to express condolences.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Avenue, has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Bill Armor
logo
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 5, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II bullet Korean War
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Macon, GA   (478) 788-3778
funeral home direction icon