BILL GASKINS
PERRY, GA- Billy Franklin Gaskins, 85, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. A private Graveside Service will be held for the family later this week in Perry Memorial Gardens. Due to the current state of emergency of our country, a memorial service will be held at a later date – details to be announced.
Bill was born in Alamo, Georgia, to the late Albert William Gaskins and Pauline Purser Gaskins, and grew up in the Hawkinsville/Cordele area. He moved to Bradenton, Florida, at age 17 and learned to work in a butcher shop. Bill worked at a small independently owned grocery store for several years, then took a job with Publix working in their meat department and worked his way up to a manager. After living in the Bradenton area for 55 years, he retired from Publix with 32 years of service and moved back to Middle Georgia.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Mary Ellen Gaskins "Meg" Bass.
Left to cherish the memories they made with Bill are his loving wife, Jenny Gaskins of Perry; his step-daughters, Billie Jean Hill (Craig) of Easley, South Carolina, and Beverly Redmon of Kokomo, Indiana; his step-sons, Steven W. Bothast (Maritza Edwards) and Mark Bothast (Raquel), both of Sarasota, Florida; 13 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; his brother, Dale Gaskins of Bradenton, Florida; two special cousins, Betsy Mullis and Joyce Taylor (Chuck); and several other extended family members, including his nieces and nephews.
Condolences for the family may be left in the online guestbook at www.watsonhunt.com. Watson-Hunt Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
View the online memorial for BILL GASKINS
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 19, 2020