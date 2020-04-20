Billie S. Edwards
09/01/1931 - 4/17/2020
Butler, GA- Billie Salmon Edwards, 88, of Butler passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Navicent Health in Macon. A private graveside service will be held at Butler Memorial Cemetery with a celebration of life to follow at a later date.
Billie was a longtime resident of Taylor County and was a member of the Butler United Methodist Church. She was a successful business owner and avid gardener. She enjoyed creating folk art with bottles she melted in her kiln. She loved music, cats and will always be remembered for making people feel special.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ruth Allen Salmon; a brother, Raymond Salmon; and three sisters, Opal Money, Joyce Cook and Sandra Worsham.
Survivors include her husband of 64 years, J. Ward Edwards of Butler; one daughter, Hallie Ward Edwards of Atlanta; one brother, James Salmon of Fresno, CA; one sister, Beth Faeber of Florida; brother-in-law and his wife, Sonny and Martha Ruth Edwards of Butler; sister-in-law, Charlotte Hawkins of Butler; many loving nieces and nephews also survive.
Honorary Pallbearers are Walter Wainwright, Jeff Wainwright, Tyler Wainwright, Payton Wainwright, Logan Wainwright and Landon Wainwright.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD or www.kidneyfund.org as well as Taylor County EMS, PO Box 278, Butler, GA 31006.
McLeighton Funeral Service of Butler is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 20, 2020