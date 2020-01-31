Billie Shepherd Schnider
January 6, 1961 - January 29, 2020
Macon, GA- On Jan 29, 2020 our Billie had her graduation day! She got to go home to be with her sweet Jesus and to dance on God's great dance floor. Billie loved Jesus with her whole being and lived out that love every moment of everyday. Her life was a testament to her steadfast faith. She impacted thousands of lives through which her legacy will live on.
A Celebration of her Life will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday in the Southside Baptist Church in Warner Robins, Georgia. Burial will be private only for the family in the Oaklawn Cemetery in Ft. Valley. Pastor Jerry Walls will officiate. The family will greet friends following the service and asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Out of Darkness Middle Georgia, PO Box 8987, Warner Robins, GA 31095 or online at www.outofdarknessmiddlega.org
Billie was a stylist, having worked at Avis on Vineville, Panache, Hudson's, and Azul Salon. She was so instrumental in helping those with addiction, marriage problems, suicide and knowing the Lord. Billie will be missed dearly by all that knew her.
Billie is survived by her husband, David Schnider of Macon; children, Kerryn Hammond (Billy), Mike Schnider, Matthew Schnider (Cayla) and Jonathan Schnider (Samantha); grandchildren, Jake Hammond, Owen Hammond, Kate Hammond, Olivia Hammond, and Jonas Schnider; siblings, DeAnn Shepherd Borders and Regena Shepherd Demere (Brian); many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews. Billie was preceded in death by her sister, JoRena Shepherd Joyner and her parents, William and Emma Polk Shepherd.
