Billie Williams Trawick
February 25, 1926 - April 17, 2020
Macon, GA- Billie Williams Trawick, 94, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to your local church or to Heartland Hospice, 3312 Northside Drive, Suite D-250, Macon Georgia 31210.
Mrs. Trawick was one of eleven children born to the late Gordon and Addie Williams of Appling County, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, James L. Trawick, Sr. and by eight of her siblings. Billie was a devoted member of Cross Keys United Methodist Church from 1948 until its closing in 2012. She was a member of the Hadaway- Pittman Bible Class, the United Methodist Women, and a children's Sunday School teacher. Billie loved her church and her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Vicki Trawick Howell (Stan) and her son, Jim Trawick, Jr. of Macon, grandchildren, Clay Howell (Angie) of Atlanta, Russ Howell (Angie) of Macon, Candler Bowden (Jeff) of Gray, and Bo Trawick (Molly) of Lake Oconee; great granddaughters, Claire and Anna Kate Howell, Ellie and Kate Trawick, and Annie Dove Bowden; sister, Glenda Hooks of Jacksonville, Florida; brother, Vernon Williams of Graham, Georgia; and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express gratitude to everyone one at Madison Heights at the Prado and Heartland Hospice for the love and care provided to Billie during these last few months.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 19, 2020