SMSgt. Billy A. Rice, USAF (Ret.)
November 26, 1935 - July 25, 2019
Warner Robins , GA- Billy A. Rice, age 83, walked into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Billy was born in Henryetta, Oklahoma on November 26, 1935 to the late Robert J. and Barbara N. Rice. With pride and honor, he served his country in the United States Air Force during Vietnam and attained the rank of Senior Master Sergeant before retiring. Billy also retired in Mechanical Design/Quality Control from GEC. In his leisure time, he loved boating, fishing, cars, building and flying model airplanes, and spending time with his family who meant the world to him. Unity Baptist was Billy's church home.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Anna Sue Rice; and his grandson, Jeremy Williams.
Billy's memory will forever be treasured by his loving children, Robert A. Boling of Elizabethton, Tennessee, Sheila Fodor of Cumming, Patricia Wynn (Ronnie) of Warner Robins, and Carey Rice of Kathleen; grandchildren, Stefanie Ford (Chris), Brittany Head, Lindsay Baldino (Daniel), Clint Wynn (Bayleigh), and Michelle Wynn Harris (Eric); great-grandchildren, Taylor Williams, Ryland Head, Lydda Lanier, Andrew Lanier, Lawson Lanier, Zoe Baldino, and Jaylah Baldino.
Visitation will be from 6 p.m until 8 p.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019 at McCullough Funeral Home. Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Unity Baptist Church. He will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Mausoleum following the service with Full Military Honors.
The family will accept flowers or donations may be given in memory of Billy to the , 804 Cherry St., Ste. A, Macon, GA 31201.
Published in The Telegraph on July 29, 2019