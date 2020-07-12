Billy Asbell Deason
June 6, 1938 - July 7, 2020
Forsyth, GA- Billy Asbell Deason, 82, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville, Georgia, on Monday, July 13, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rock Springs Church, Macon, 6601 Zebulon Road, Macon GA 31210 or Shriners Hospital for Children
, 950 W. Farris Road, Greenville SC 29605.
Billy was born in Macon, Georgia, to the late Wiley Asbell and Lessie Mae Robinson Deason. He served his country in the United States Air Force. Billy was a member of Rock Springs Church Macon and was the owner of Central Georgia Insurance. He was active in Macon Jaycees, where he served as President, Mason, Potentate for the Shriners, Exchange Club, and President of Professional Insurance Association and many other organizations. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of sixty-two years, Barbara J. Deason, children; Karen E. (Jay) Small, Susan D. (Edward) Addison, Robert (Dina) Deason, Michael (Sara) Deason, nine grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
