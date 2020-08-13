1/1
Billy Durden
1953 - 2020
May 4, 1953 - August 6, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- A graveside service for Mr. Billy Durden will be held Thursday August 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Magnolia South Cemetery (605 GA Hwy 96 Bonaire, GA 31005).
He leaves to cherish his memories to his children: Sandy (Tamera) Durden, Billy (Jessica) Durden II, and Billy Durden III; Grand-Children: Adam Rodriguez, Angel Rodriguez, Alania Rodriguez, Kalyb Durden, Kanyn Durden and a host of other relatives and friends.
Services entrusted to Nelson's Memorial Mortuary.


Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Magnolia South Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478) 923-6323
