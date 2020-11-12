Billy Edward Hodges
November 9, 1933 - November 11, 2020
Macon, Georgia - Billy Edward Hodges, 87, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday in Riverside Cemetery (Madison Street Gate). Dr. Richard Kremer will officiate. Masks and social distancing are required to be in attendance of the service. Services may be viewed live by visiting www.facebook.com/snowsmemorialchapelbass/
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Vineville Baptist Church, 2591 Vineville Avenue, Macon 31204.
Mr. Hodges was born in Manassas, Georgia the son of the late Hazel Thrift Hodges and Roger Edward Hodges and was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Nuhn Hodges and a brother, Ken Hodges. He was a United States Army veteran and was retired from Cotton States Insurance. Mr. Hodges was a member of Vineville Baptist Church where he was a former deacon.
Mr. Hodges is survived by his children, Jeff Hodges (Jackie) of Marietta and Pam Taylor (Greg) of Marietta; 6 granddaughters; 6 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road, has charge of arrangements.