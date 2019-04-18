Billy Joe "B. J." Johnson
Haynesville, GA- A graveside service for Billy Joe "B. J." Johnson, infant son of Billy and Heather Johnson, will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019, at 6:00PM, at Oaklawn Cemetery, 720 South Camellia Boulevard in Fort Valley, with Rev. Billy Flowers officiating.
"B. J." is survived by his parents, Billy and Heather Walton Johnson; sisters, Alyssa, Abbey, and Ryleigh; maternal grandfather, Jack Walton of Fort Valley; paternal grandmother, Charlotte Watson of Perry; and a large and loving family. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Gloria Walton, and paternal grandfathers, Billy Joe Johnson and Jim Watson.
Donations in memory of "B. J." may be made to The . Rooks Funeral Home in Fort Valley is in charge of arrangements.
