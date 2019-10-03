Billy Joe Peacock
April 16, 1942 - October 1, 2019
Macon, Georgia- Billy Joe Peacock, 77, of Macon, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Funeral Services to celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at New Elim Baptist Church, visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. until service time. Pastor Johnny Baggett and Pastor Charles Clance will officiate. Immediately following the service, Billy will be laid to rest in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
Billy was born in Fort Valley, Georgia to the late Margaret Ross Peacock and William Jack Peacock. Billy was employed as a Security Guard at Pinkerton Security as took great pride in his work. He was a member of New Elim Baptist Church where he was involved with the Senior Adult Sunday School Class.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his first wife; Frances Peacock and second wife; Laura Ann Peacock and one sister; Eloise Casto.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving family; his siblings Mary Ann Thomas, Ronnie Peacock (Dorothy) and Jacquelyn P. Johnson (Johnny). And his faithful companion, his dog; Max.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Billy Joe Peacock
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 3, 2019