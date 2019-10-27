Billy McCullough
10/4/1941 - 10/24/2019
Macon, GA- Billy H. McCullough, of Macon, GA, passed away Thursday, October
24, 2019, at 78 years of age. Mr. McCullough attended Georgia School
for the Deaf, in Cave Spring, Georgia. Naturally athletic, he excelled in
sports both as a student and in his adult life. As a member of the Tigers
basketball team, Mr. McCullough was inducted into the Georgia School
for the Deaf Basketball Hall of Fame. In 1994, he earned a place in the
Far West Athletic Association for the Deaf Softball Hall of Fame. Mr.
McCullough applied the same dedication and drive to his work life. He
was employed with the Newton/Rockdale Citizen, in Conyers, before
moving to California and working with the L.A. Times. In 2007, Mr.
McCullough brought his remarkable career to a close when he retired
from the United States Post Office in California. A sports fan through and
through, he was a passionate follower of Georgia Tech football, the
Atlanta Braves, and Atlanta Falcons. Mr. McCullough also liked being in
nature and camping, as well as traveling to places old and new. He was
preceded in death by his parents, Sam Houston and Helen Margaret
McCullough; and brothers, Paul McCullough, Larry McCullough.Mr.
McCullough will be lovingly remembered by his significant other, Janice
Dominy; daughter and son-in-law, Caroline and Len Bonalsky of
Madison, CT; son and daughter-in-law, Lydell and Monica McCullough
of Fontana, CA; grandchildren, Ava Bonalsky, Maksym Bonalsky, Emma
McCullough, Noah McCullough; sister and brother-in-law, Faye and
Terry Robinson of Lilburn, GA; as well as several nieces and nephews. A
Funeral Service for Mr. McCullough will be held Wednesday, October
30, 2019, 11:00 A.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215
Access Road, in Covington. Interment will be held in Eastview Cemetery,
1138 Woodland Road NE, Conyers. Friends are invited to visit with the
family Tuesday, October 29, from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers,
memorial donations may be made to Georgia School for the Deaf, 232
Perry Farm Road SW, Cave Spring, GA 30124
View the online memorial for Billy McCullough
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 27, 2019