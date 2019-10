Billy McCullough10/4/1941 - 10/24/2019Macon, GA- Billy H. McCullough, of Macon, GA, passed away Thursday, October24, 2019, at 78 years of age. Mr. McCullough attended Georgia Schoolfor the Deaf, in Cave Spring, Georgia. Naturally athletic, he excelled insports both as a student and in his adult life. As a member of the Tigersbasketball team, Mr. McCullough was inducted into the Georgia Schoolfor the Deaf Basketball Hall of Fame. In 1994, he earned a place in theFar West Athletic Association for the Deaf Softball Hall of Fame. Mr.McCullough applied the same dedication and drive to his work life. Hewas employed with the Newton/Rockdale Citizen, in Conyers, beforemoving to California and working with the L.A. Times. In 2007, Mr.McCullough brought his remarkable career to a close when he retiredfrom the United States Post Office in California. A sports fan through andthrough, he was a passionate follower of Georgia Tech football, theAtlanta Braves, and Atlanta Falcons. Mr. McCullough also liked being innature and camping, as well as traveling to places old and new. He waspreceded in death by his parents, Sam Houston and Helen MargaretMcCullough; and brothers, Paul McCullough, Larry McCullough.Mr.McCullough will be lovingly remembered by his significant other, JaniceDominy; daughter and son-in-law, Caroline and Len Bonalsky ofMadison, CT; son and daughter-in-law, Lydell and Monica McCulloughof Fontana, CA; grandchildren, Ava Bonalsky, Maksym Bonalsky, EmmaMcCullough, Noah McCullough; sister and brother-in-law, Faye andTerry Robinson of Lilburn, GA; as well as several nieces and nephews. AFuneral Service for Mr. McCullough will be held Wednesday, October30, 2019, 11:00 A.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215Access Road, in Covington. Interment will be held in Eastview Cemetery,1138 Woodland Road NE, Conyers. Friends are invited to visit with thefamily Tuesday, October 29, from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers,memorial donations may be made to Georgia School for the Deaf, 232Perry Farm Road SW, Cave Spring, GA 30124