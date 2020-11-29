1/1
Billy McDaniel
November 26, 2020
Cobbtown , Georgia - Billy B. McDaniel, 83, passed away Thursday November 26, 2020 at his residence under hospice. He was the son of Woodrow and Melba Brantley McDaniel. He retired from the Macon Police Department as a Detective Sargent for twenty-eight years as well as the Dept of Corrections of Internal Affairs. He loved fishing, collecting coins, playing cards, watching the wildlife from his front porch, and mowing grass on his tractor. He was of the Primitive Baptist faith. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Bobby McDaniel and Larry Joe McDaniel.
Surviving is his wife of sixty-one years, Glenda McDaniel; two sons, Steven B. McDaniel and David Gregory McDaniel; two granddaughters, Jade and Paige McDaniel and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 1 until 2 p.m. at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Cobbtown Chapel.
The funeral service will be Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Cobbtown Chapel.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity or local church.
Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com
Kennedy Funeral Homes, Cobbtown Chapel is in charge of the funeral arrangements


Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Kennedy Funeral Homes - Cobbtown
NOV
28
Funeral service
02:30 PM
Kennedy Funeral Homes - Cobbtown
Funeral services provided by
Kennedy Funeral Homes - Cobbtown
37196 Hwy 23/121 N
Cobbtown, GA 30420
(912) 684-2500
Memories & Condolences
November 28, 2020
My thoughts and Prayers are with Mr. Mac’s family, Glenda, Steve and Greg. Mr. Mac was one of the key roles of my childhood growing up in Macon.
Chuck Vaughn
Friend
