Billy McDaniel
November 26, 2020
Cobbtown , Georgia - Billy B. McDaniel, 83, passed away Thursday November 26, 2020 at his residence under hospice. He was the son of Woodrow and Melba Brantley McDaniel. He retired from the Macon Police Department as a Detective Sargent for twenty-eight years as well as the Dept of Corrections of Internal Affairs. He loved fishing, collecting coins, playing cards, watching the wildlife from his front porch, and mowing grass on his tractor. He was of the Primitive Baptist faith. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Bobby McDaniel and Larry Joe McDaniel.
Surviving is his wife of sixty-one years, Glenda McDaniel; two sons, Steven B. McDaniel and David Gregory McDaniel; two granddaughters, Jade and Paige McDaniel and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 1 until 2 p.m. at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Cobbtown Chapel.
The funeral service will be Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Cobbtown Chapel.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity
or local church.
Kennedy Funeral Homes, Cobbtown Chapel is in charge of the funeral arrangements