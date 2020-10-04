Billy N. Moye
May 30, 1936 - September 30, 2020
Lizella, GA- Billy N. Moye, 84, went peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior on September 30, 2020 with his family by his side. A celebration of his life will be held at Pine Forest Baptist Church on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Dr. Morgan Kerr and Rev. John Mark Cooling officiating. A private family burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery.
Born on May 30, 1936, in Soperton Georgia to the late Dewey W. and Myrtis Parker Moye. He was preceded in death by his sister, Anne Moye; brother and sister-in-law, Rev. Bobby Moye and Wilo Dene; and sister, Pat Martin. Billy grew up in Pitts, Georgia where he loved playing basketball. He also served in the United States Army. Billy worked in the Insurance Industry for many years and had many top certifications in the industry. Billy was a good and faithful servant of his Savior. He and his wife attended Pine Forest Baptist Church for 52 years where he served on multiple committees, as a deacon, and a Sunday School teacher. He was an avid golfer and loved hiking. His kind, positive, and cheerful personality will be terribly missed by all of his friends and family.
His memory will be forever treasured by his loving wife of 57 years, Shirley Moye; children, Derek Moye of Centerville, and Ross and Pam Moulton and grandson, Parker Moulton of Byron, affectionately referring to him as "The World's Greatest Dad." He is also survived by his two faithful brothers, Norman (Angie) Moye, and Dewey (Sheria) Moye of Dahlonega; and multiples nieces and nephews.
