Billy Parker Kimberly
August 23, 1934 - May 21, 2020
Macon, GA- Billy Parker Kimberly, 85, of Turner Circle, went to be with the Lord Thursday, May 21, 2020. The family will greet friends from 12:00pm-1:00pm, Wednesday May 27, 2020, at Stone Creek Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm-2:00pm at Stone Creek Baptist Church on the same day with interment at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens at 3:00pm. Maskswill not be required, but are highly recommended,at the servicesand visitation.
Mr. Kimberly was born August 23rd, 1934, in Hartford, Pulaski County, Georgia and had lived in the middle Georgia area for the past eighty plus years. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Mary Lois (Wallace) Kimberly. Mr. Kimberly was the son of the late Nina Aline Howell and Jesse Lee Kimberly. He served in the military for two years and worked for thirty-seven years at the Warner Robins Air Force Base. Mr. Kimberly was inducted into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in 1995 under Special Category for his work in the Flag City Shootout, Dry Branch Softball team, and USSSA magazine. Active in researching his family's genealogy, he has over 40,000 names in a database and has published his work in a book. He was also a member of Stone Creek Baptist Church.
Mr. Kimberly is survived by his son, Mark Kimberly; daughter, Denise Barnes (Billy); brothers, Jimmy and Rady (Vonceal) Kimberly; and grandchildren, Kimber Jones, Vance Jones, and Daniel Barnes.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions be made to Stone Creek Baptist Church, 854 Riggins Mill Rd., Dry Branch, GA. 31020.
Hart's Jones County Chapel, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA 31032 has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 24, 2020.