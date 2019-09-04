Billy R. Thompson
June 11, 1935 - September 2, 2019
Gray, GA- Billy Ray Thompson, 84 of Gray, died peacefully, Monday, September 2, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Jones County Chapel of Hart's Mortuary with the Reverend Steve Waldorf officiating. Burial will be private at Williams Payne Cemetery. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Mr. Thompson began his 42-year banking career in 1954 with C&S Bank in Macon where he retired as vice-president. He was a longtime member of Cross Keys United Methodist Church until moving his membership to Riverside United Methodist Church. Mr. Thompson served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Mr. Thompson is predeceased by his parents, John Carlton Thompson and Gladys Raines Thompson; his wife of 59 years, Joyce Huff Thompson; brothers, Charles Thompson and Tommy Thompson.
Mr. Thompson is survived by his sons, Bill (Leigh) Thompson, Lee (Dottie) Thompson and Craig (Kimberly) Thompson, all of Gray; grandchildren, Tyler Thompson, Matt Thompson, Jake Thompson, Jessica Thompson (Justin) Cobo, Jace Thompson, and Jaid Thompson, all of Gray; brother, Jerry Thompson of Crawford, Georgia; and sister, Darlene Pinson of Winterville, Georgia.
Memorials may be made to the , 886 Mulberry Street, Macon, Georgia 31201 and Riverside United Methodist Church, 730 Pierce Avenue, Macon, Georgia 31204.
Register online at www.hartsmort.com
Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, Jones County Chapel, has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Billy R. Thompson
Published in The Telegraph from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019