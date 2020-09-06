Billy Ray Johnson
Oct. 23, 1948 - Sept. 1, 2020
Macon, GA- Billy Ray Johnson, 71, passed away in the late evening of Tuesday, September 1, 2020, with family by his side. Family will hold a private gathering at a date to be announced. For details, please contact the family for location and times.
Billy was born in Macon, Georgia, to the late Hardy Odell and Myrtice Christine Hobbs Johnson. He graduated from Dudley Hughes High School and a regular attendant of Vineville Baptist Church. He grew to love wrestling from a young age, often watching wrestling matches on TV with his mother. Billy enjoyed being outdoors; hunting, fishing, and gardening were where he found his peace. He would help anyone that gave him the opportunity. Anyone who came into contact with him, was better for that experience. He loved racing and NASCAR, and used to have his own dirt track racecar, racing at Cochran Speedway, and Watermelon Raceway in Cordele. Billy worked for IMERYS Kaolin as a millwright, and touched the lives of so many. He will not soon be forgotten.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, James Johnson.
Left to cherish his memory and carry his legacy are his wife of 40 years, Linda Webb Johnson; daughters, Lori Gray of Perry, Julie Johnson of Warner Robins; 5 grandchildren, Jessica, Brendan, Darontae, Ketea`, Thomas; 7 great grandchildren; sister, Christine Johnson Amerson and husband Don, of Macon; several nieces and nephews.
