Billy T. Perry
February 22, 1931 - March 2, 2020
Macon , GA- Billy T. Perry, 89, went to be with his Lord and Savior and he is dancing with his bride in heaven, on Monday, March 2, 2020. A graveside service will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Jim Duggan officiating. The family will greet friends following the graveside service. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to Bellevue Baptist Church, 5925 Price Road, Macon, 31220.
Billy was born in Macon, Georgia, to the late William Hill and Lois NeSmith Perry. He was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-three years, Pam Coleman Perry, granddaughter, Pamela Nicole Wood, daughter-in-law, Marti Sanders. He served his country in the United State Navy during the Korean Conflict at Porkchop Hill and was an engineer. Billy was retired from Inland Container after thirty eight years of service. Billy was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church and was involved in many activities. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle.
Survivors include his children, Katrina Wood and Chuck Perry; grandchildren, Matthew Wood and Robert Perry; brothers, Gene (Sandy) Cox of Lizella, Tommy (Betty) Perry of Albany, sister-in-law, Dianna (Bobby) Williams; brother-in-law, Micky Coleman; and several nieces and nephews.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 5, 2020