Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Billy Wayne Brown

March 23, 1959 - March 17, 2019

Macon, GA- Billy Wayne Brown, 59, passed away on Monday, March 17, 2019 at the Medical Center – Navicient Health in Macon, GA. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, Mach 19, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. The services celebrating his life will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 11:00 am at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory with interment immediately following in Bonaire Cemetery. Reverend Fred McCoy will be officiating. The family has asked that everyone dress casual and wear your Harley Davidson attire. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to any Cancer Research Association of your choosing or 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Billy was born on March 23, 1959 in Macon, GA to the late William James Brown and Wilma Jean (Davis) Blevins. He was a 1977 graduate of Warner Robins High School. Billy was very skilled in many areas which included construction and automotive industries. Early in his life, Billy showed horses, which ultimately led to his love of steel horses. He was a Harley Davidson enthusiast and was happiest when he was riding. Billy was a Christian, which was instilled in him at an early age.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 12 years, Angie Cochran of Macon, GA; daughter: Billie Lynn Brown of Charlotte, NC; sister: Joy Greene (Bobby) of Bonaire, GA; uncle: Floyd Davis of Lizella, GA; niece: Caroline Miner (Joshua) of Stone Mountain, GA; nephew: J.R. Greene of Poulsbo, WA.

Please visit





View the online memorial for Billy Wayne Brown





Billy Wayne BrownMarch 23, 1959 - March 17, 2019Macon, GA- Billy Wayne Brown, 59, passed away on Monday, March 17, 2019 at the Medical Center – Navicient Health in Macon, GA. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, Mach 19, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. The services celebrating his life will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 11:00 am at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory with interment immediately following in Bonaire Cemetery. Reverend Fred McCoy will be officiating. The family has asked that everyone dress casual and wear your Harley Davidson attire. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to any Cancer Research Association of your choosing or 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.Billy was born on March 23, 1959 in Macon, GA to the late William James Brown and Wilma Jean (Davis) Blevins. He was a 1977 graduate of Warner Robins High School. Billy was very skilled in many areas which included construction and automotive industries. Early in his life, Billy showed horses, which ultimately led to his love of steel horses. He was a Harley Davidson enthusiast and was happiest when he was riding. Billy was a Christian, which was instilled in him at an early age.Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 12 years, Angie Cochran of Macon, GA; daughter: Billie Lynn Brown of Charlotte, NC; sister: Joy Greene (Bobby) of Bonaire, GA; uncle: Floyd Davis of Lizella, GA; niece: Caroline Miner (Joshua) of Stone Mountain, GA; nephew: J.R. Greene of Poulsbo, WA.Please visit www.burpeescottmemorialchapel.com to sign the online guestbook, view the video tribute and to leave a memorial for the family. With honor Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Funeral Home Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory

2932 Hwy 41 N

Warner Robins , GA 31030

(478) 333-3006 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.