Centerville, GA- Billy Wayne Parks, 77, went to be with his Savior, Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at his home with family by his side. He was born on October 10, 1942 in Macon, GA to the late William Carr Parks and Mildred Bass Parks. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Willliam and Mildred Parks; sister, Sherry Parks Jones; and brother-in-law, Jack Grant.
Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 47 years, Johnnie Williams Parks; son, Kelly Shane Parks, both of Centerville, GA; sisters, Linda Parks Grant, of Lizella, GA, Corine Parks Hobbs (Gary), of Statham, GA, JoAnn Parks Kasel (Tom), of Warner Robins, GA and May Parks Morga (Nick) of Fort Valley, GA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 4:00PM in the mausoleum chapel of Parkway Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 720 Carl Vinson Parkway, Warner Robins, GA 31093. Pastor Tim Long will officiate.
Wayne proudly served his country in The United States Air Force and later retired from Robins Air Force Base with over 40 years of service combined. He was an avid hunter, gardener and loved the outdoors. Wayne took great pride in his 1976 Ford Bronco. He was a member of Second Baptist Church of Warner Robins and long timer member of the Masonic Lodge in Lizella, GA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to pancreatic cancer research, Lustgarten Foundation: Pancreatic Cancer Research at lusfgarten.org.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020