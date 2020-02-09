BILLY "POP" WELLS
PERRY, GA- William "Billy" "Pop" Wells, Sr., 80, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Services will be on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Watson-Hunt Funeral Home with the Visitation beginning at 2:00 p.m. and the Service beginning at 3:00 p.m. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery immediately following the services. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to Kindred Hospice, 319 Margie Drive, Warner Robins, GA 31088.
Mr. Billy was born in Macon to the late George Bacon Wells, Sr. and Marjorie Peake Wells. He proudly served our country in the Army National Guard. He was an accomplished salesman for Electrolux Corporation for years where he was presented many awards for his success. Through the years, he was a firefighter, a Mason, and a Shriner. His greatest accomplishment in life besides his family was his sobriety for the past thirty-nine years. Billy was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Joanne Flowers Wells; and a brother, George Bacon Wells, Jr.
Left to cherish the special memories they made with Pop are his loving and devoted sons and daughters-in-law, William, Jr. and Rae Ann Wells, Joey and Keshia Wells, and Mike and Michele Wells; eleven grandchildren; twenty-three grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Published in The Telegraph from Feb. 9 to Feb. 14, 2020