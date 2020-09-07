1/1
Birdell Johnson
1937 - 2020
Birdell Johnson
December 29, 1937 - September 4, 2020
Macon, GA- Birdell Johnson, after servicing a wonderful life, passed on September 4, 2020.
A memorial gathering will be held at 2:00 p.m. at The Farmhouse at McCullough Funeral Home on September 9, 2020.
Educated in the Georgia school system, Mrs. Johnson later went to work for the Bibb County School System where after 30 years she retired.
A true gentle and beautiful woman, she leaves to cherish her memories: one beloved sister, one son, one daughter, 7 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews, along with other relatives and friends. The family may be contacted at 737 Ponce de Leon Avenue, Macon, Ga.
Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Memorial Gathering
02:00 PM
McCullough Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
(478) 953-1478
