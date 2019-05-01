Birdie L. Odom (1932 - 2019)
Service Information
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA
31093
(478)-923-6323
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA 31093
View Map
Obituary
Birdie L. Odom
January 1. 1932 - April 22, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Visitation for Ms. Birdie L. Odom will be held Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm in the chapel of Nelson's Memorial Mortuary.
She is survived by her son, Harvey Hardwick, Sr. (Lourdes); her granddaughter, Brandi Daniels; her grandsons, Bobby Brooks, Jr., Robert Brooks and Jonathan Brooks; son-in-law, Bobby Brooks, Sr.; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends, especially to her soul sister, Ms. Ruby Hicks.
Published in The Telegraph on May 1, 2019
