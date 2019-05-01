Birdie L. Odom
January 1. 1932 - April 22, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Visitation for Ms. Birdie L. Odom will be held Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm in the chapel of Nelson's Memorial Mortuary.
She is survived by her son, Harvey Hardwick, Sr. (Lourdes); her granddaughter, Brandi Daniels; her grandsons, Bobby Brooks, Jr., Robert Brooks and Jonathan Brooks; son-in-law, Bobby Brooks, Sr.; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends, especially to her soul sister, Ms. Ruby Hicks.
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
View the online memorial for Birdie L. Odom
Published in The Telegraph on May 1, 2019