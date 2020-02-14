Bishop Joseph Brooks, Sr.
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Bishop Joseph Brooks, Sr. will be held 11 AM Saturday, February 15, 2020 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Rev. Leroy Jones will officiate. Interment services will be private. Bishop Brooks, 65, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Brooks; children, Rev. Joseph Brooks, Jr. (Princess) and Dante Brooks; three sisters; fourteen grandchildren; twenty four great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; special friend, Barbara James and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Rd., Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 14, 2020