B.J. "Sonny" Childs
July 5, 1941 - August 14, 2019
Macon, GA- B. J. "Sonny" Childs, 78, of Macon, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11:00AM at Hart's at the Cupola with Dr. Laudis Lanford and the Reverend Joe McDaniel officiating. The family will greet friends Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 6:00PM until 8:00PM at Hart's at the Cupola. Burial will be private at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Methodist Home for Children and Youth, 304 Pierce Avenue, Macon, GA 31204.
After graduating from Willingham High School, Mr. Childs served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Era and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. He attended Indiana University and graduated with "CAI", Certified Auctioneer Institute. He began his career at T. Lynne Davis Auction Company in 1965. He joined Hudson Marshall Auction Company in 1973 and continued there until 2001. Most recently, Mr. Childs was the owner of Heart of Georgia Auction Company, as well as, a partner with Grant Auction Company.
Mr. Childs was a former member of Tattnall Square Baptist Church and served on the Board of Tattnall Square Academy. He was also a member of the Rutland Masonic Lodge and Scottish Rite, Georgia Auctioneers Association, where he served as president, a member of the National Auctioneer Association, and was elected into Georgia Auctioneer Hall of Fame 2005.
Mr. Childs is survived by his son, Marc Childs of Macon; sisters, Peggy C. Pritchard and Dianne (Lynn) Molton, both of Macon; several nieces and nephews; and several great nieces and nephews.
