Bloomer Henry Williams, Sr.
July 5, 1930 - April 14, 2020
Macon, GA- Graveside Services for Bloomer Henry Williams, Sr., 89, are 11:00 A.M., Friday, April 17, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery, with Reverend Anthony Corbett officiating.
Bloomer leaves to cherish his memory to: his wife of 66 years, Annie Clyde Williams; children, Bloomer Williams, Jr. (Vicki), Denise Slocumb (Greg), Gwendolyn Williams and Penny Williams (Anthony); one sister, Odessa Tolliver; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives; and friends.
Viewing will be 3:00-6:00P.M., Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Lundy Chapel Baptist Church.
Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 16, 2020