Bob Cooper
WARNER ROBINS, GA- Robert Harold "Bob" Cooper, 86, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. All services will be on Friday, September 13, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Perry with Visitation beginning at 3:00 p.m. and the Funeral beginning at 4:00 p.m. A private interment will be in Magnolia Park Cemetery. Flowers will be gratefully accepted or memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Perry, 1105 Main Street, Perry, GA 31069 or Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090.
Bob was born in Montgomery County to the late Bruce and Ruthie Mae Palmer Cooper. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was in charge of the Herculean Missiles stationed in Byron, Georgia, during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Retiring after twenty years of service with the Army, Bob worked as an Electronics Supervisor with Civil Service at Robins Air Force Base for fourteen years. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Perry. Bob was preceded in death by his daughters, Debra Kennedy and Linda Cooper; a step-son, Jim Witherington; a sister, Effie Criswell; and a grandson, Scott Roberts.
Survivors include his loving and devoted wife of 38 years, Willa Dean Turk Cooper; his son, Robbie Cooper (Isabelle); his step-sons, Mark Witherington (Lisa) and David Witherington (Laurie); nine grandchildren; twelve grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a brother, Olin Cooper (Melba); several nieces and nephews; and his faithful shih tzu friend, "Sweetie."
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 12, 2019