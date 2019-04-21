Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Bob (Robert W.) Greene

January 30, 1935 - April 15, 2019

Macon, GA- Bob Greene, 84, of Macon, GA, passed away on April 15, 2019 in Roswell, GA. A celebration of his life will be held at 2:00 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Vineville United Methodist Church with Dr. Marcus Tripp, Rev. Jimmy Duke, and Rev. Grace Guyton officiating. Snow's Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.

Bob was born on January 30, 1935 in Willimantic, CT to Ray and Edith (Knott) Greene. His childhood included stops in Clover, SC, Dalton, GA, and Atlanta, GA, where he graduated from Northside High in Atlanta and attended Georgia Tech before graduating from the University of Georgia with a degree in Aeronautical Administration.

He served as trust officer at Trust Company Bank of Georgia in Atlanta and Macon for 27 years and presided over the Georgia Bankers Association for a term. Bob's entrepreneurial urge led him to Dalton, GA where he was proprietor of Greene's Pro Hardware for a time. He returned to financial services in Macon to work as a broker at Robinson-Humphrey until his retirement.

After retiring, he loved reading to children at L.H. Williams Elementary School, working at the polls on election day, serving as a librarian at the county jail, and most of all, volunteering at the Museum of Aviation at Robins Air Force Base for 17 years.

Bob was a longtime member of Vineville United Methodist Church where he served on the Administrative Board, the Staff Parish Relations Committee, and sang in the Chancel Choir. After moving to Roswell, GA in the final months of his life, he delighted in attending Roswell United Methodist Church.

He was a railroad enthusiast, an avid reader, a music lover, and an interested political observer. The joys of Bob's life were his family (his 8 grandchildren in particular), his friends, his telephone, and telling well-worn jokes. He was a committed husband, a dutiful employee, a loving father, a proud grandfather, and a devoted friend.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Cynthia (Davis) of Roswell, GA; daughter and son-in-law Katherine and Ed Phillips, their twin sons Alex and Davis Phillips; daughter and son-in-law Rebecca and Mitt Weissinger and their children Maysie, Wilson, and Evie, all of Roswell, GA; son and daughter-in-law Robert and Kate Greene and their children William (Robert William Greene, III), Lauren, and Caroline of Albany, GA and many cherished friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory may be made to Vineville United Methodist Church, the Museum of Aviation at Robins Air Force Base, or Wesley Glen Ministries.

Visit www.snowscs.com to express tributes.

