Bobbie G. Stuckey
1930 - 2020
Sept 15, 1930 - May 14, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Bobbie Giddens Stuckey, 89, of Macon, Georgia went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 14, 2020. A private family graveside will be held Monday, May 18, 2020 in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Reverend John Prettyman will officiate.
Born in Eastman, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Lamar Giddens and Lois McCarty Giddens, and was the widow of Charles E. Stuckey.
Mrs. Stuckey was a member of the Central Fellowship Baptist Church for many years. She was preceded in death by her sister, Edwina Giddens.
She is survived by her children, Danny Stuckey (Betty) and Linda Avera (Tony Hester); Sister Mary Dorminy; grandchildren, Marty (Kellie), Eric (April) and Bobby (Misty); Twelve great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com. The service will be live streamed on Fairhaven Funeral Home Macon Facebook at 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 18, 2020.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on May 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
(478) 788-2929
