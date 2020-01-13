Bobbie Jean Lewis
July 25, 1937 - January 12, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Bobbie Jean Evans Lewis, 82, of Macon passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2020. The family will greet friends on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at FairHaven Funeral Home. Funeral Services will begin at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel. Immediately following the service, Mrs. Lewis will be laid to rest In Macon Memorial Park Cemetery.
Mrs. Lewis was born in Eastman, Georgia on July 25, 1937 to the late Bryant and Hattie Evans. She worked the majority of her life as a homemaker, devoting her love and energy to raising her wonderful family. In her free time, she enjoyed dancing and was a member of the Y squares dance club, she was also a member of Bloomfield Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents as well as one sister; Julia Etta Smith.
Mrs. Lewis is survived by husband; Leroy B. Lewis, and daughter, Vickie Morris (J. Herbert). Grandchildren; Devin M. Morris and Damien E. Morris (Maegan). Brother in law; Edison Smith as well as two nieces and a nephew.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Mrs. Lewis' caregivers as well as Hospice Care Options for the love and care they showed the family over the past several years.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Bobbie Jean Lewis
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 13, 2020