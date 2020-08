Bobbie Jean MimbsJune 17, 1939 - August 18, 2020Macon, GA- Bobbie Jean Mimbs, 81, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road with the Reverend Monty Febuary officiating. The family will greet friends at the funeral home Saturday night from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m.Bobbie was born in Cochran, Georgia to the late Robert and Vera. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Mimbs. Bobbie was a homemaker and was a member of Cathedral of Christ Baptist Church.She is survived by her children, Ronnie Bland (Cherie), Debbie Adams (Paul), William Mimbs, Jr., Lynn Longaker (Tim), Vickie Bridger (Carl) all of Macon; nine grandchildren; a number of great grandchildren; several great great grandchildren; several nieces, nephew, and cousins.Visit www.snowsmacon.com to express tributes.Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road has charge of arrangements.