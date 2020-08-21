1/1
Bobbie Jean Mimbs
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobbie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobbie Jean Mimbs
June 17, 1939 - August 18, 2020
Macon, GA- Bobbie Jean Mimbs, 81, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road with the Reverend Monty Febuary officiating. The family will greet friends at the funeral home Saturday night from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m.
Bobbie was born in Cochran, Georgia to the late Robert and Vera. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Mimbs. Bobbie was a homemaker and was a member of Cathedral of Christ Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children, Ronnie Bland (Cherie), Debbie Adams (Paul), William Mimbs, Jr., Lynn Longaker (Tim), Vickie Bridger (Carl) all of Macon; nine grandchildren; a number of great grandchildren; several great great grandchildren; several nieces, nephew, and cousins.
Visit www.snowsmacon.com to express tributes.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Bobbie Jean Mimbs



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Snow's Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
23
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Snow's Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Snow's Memorial Chapel - Bass Road
1419 Bass Road
Macon, GA 31210
478-841-9433
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 20, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved