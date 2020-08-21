Bobbie Jean Mimbs
June 17, 1939 - August 18, 2020
Macon, GA- Bobbie Jean Mimbs, 81, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road with the Reverend Monty Febuary officiating. The family will greet friends at the funeral home Saturday night from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m.
Bobbie was born in Cochran, Georgia to the late Robert and Vera. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Mimbs. Bobbie was a homemaker and was a member of Cathedral of Christ Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children, Ronnie Bland (Cherie), Debbie Adams (Paul), William Mimbs, Jr., Lynn Longaker (Tim), Vickie Bridger (Carl) all of Macon; nine grandchildren; a number of great grandchildren; several great great grandchildren; several nieces, nephew, and cousins.
Visit www.snowsmacon.com
to express tributes.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road has charge of arrangements. View the online memorial for Bobbie Jean Mimbs