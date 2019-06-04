Bobbie Maureen Davis
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Bobbie Maureen Davis will be held 2 PM Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Ebenezer Baptist Church. Pastor Henry Kennedy will officiate. Interment services will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park. Ms. Davis, 90, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019.
Survivors include three daughters, Janet (Rev. Charles) Spry, Tommie Davis, and Sherlyn (Marvin) Davis-Robertson; one brother, James Gibson, Sr.; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends 6-7 PM tonight, Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Road, Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on June 4, 2019