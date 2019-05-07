Bobbie Phillips Daniels
McIntyre, Georgia- Bobbie Phillips Daniels, age 84, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 7 at Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Tracy Daniels and Rev. Roger Browher Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Daniels was a life-long resident of Wilkinson County. She worked at Engelhard Kaolin retiring with over 40 years of service. She was preceded in death by her husband Delmer Daniels. She was a founding member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Survivors include two sons, Tracy Daniels (Ellen) of Harrison, TN and Barry Daniels (Cindy) of Dublin, five grandchildren: Heath, Travis, Chelsea, Dustin, and Allison and nine great grandchildren, sisters Billie McDaniel and Joyce Vinson both of McIntyre, Brothers Claudia Phillips of McIntyre, Donald Phillips of Seattle, WA, and Ray Phillips of Gray.
The family will receive friends Monday from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church.
Visit www.mooresfuneralhome.com to express tributes.
Moores Funeral Home & Crematory has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Bobbie Phillips Daniels
Published in The Telegraph on May 7, 2019